With 1-win season, high school football team makes playoffs in North Carolina

HUDSON, N.C. | A football team that finished the regular season with just one win is headed to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs.

The Charlotte Observer reports that South Caldwell, with a record of 1-10, will host Hickory Ridge, with a record of 10-2, on Friday, thanks to a new playoff system.

South Caldwell’s lone win came last month against the only other 4A team in the Northwestern conference, McDowell, allowing the team to clinch the league’s automatic 4A playoff berth and a first-round bye.

Head Coach Mark Kirkpatrick says he has no control over the system, and will take the opportunity for further weeks of practice: “Whether it’s right or wrong, that’s not our deal.”

South McDowell has been outscored 466-168 this season.