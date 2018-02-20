PHOTO GALLERY: Athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics

In this multiple exposure photo, Andi Naude, of Canada, jumps during the women's moguls finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) In this multiple exposed image Japan's Shoma Uno performs in the men's single short program team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) In this multiple exposure photo, Yoshito Watabe, of Japan, jumps during the trial jump of the nordic combined at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) In this multiple exposure photo, Marek Solcansky and Karol Stuchlak, of Slovakia, take a practice run during the men's doubles luge training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) In this multiple exposure picture Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, of Canada, soars through the air during qualification for the men's large hill individual ski jumping competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) In this multiple exposure image Laurie Blouin, of Canada, jumps during qualification for the women's Big Air snowboard competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) In this multiple exposure picture made through a fisheye lens shows Hannu Manninen, of Finland, jumping during training for the men's nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) In this multiple exposure image, Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) In this multiple exposure photo, Kristers Aparjods, of Latvia, makes his third run during final heats of the men's luge competition the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea | Athletes at the Winter Games sometimes move so fast that it’s hard to keep up. Bobsledders, skiers and speedskaters all rush by in a blur.

Associated Press photographers have been using camera technology to shoot multiple exposures, allowing them to give viewers a sense of an athlete in motion, and making it look like there are multiple versions of him or her soaring through the air or roaring down the sliding track.

Here, some multiple exposure photos from around the Pyeongchang Olympics.