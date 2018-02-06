Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen invited to NFL Combine

By The Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. | Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen has been invited to participate in the NFL Combine.

Allen has been projected by some analysts to be the No. 1 selection in April’s NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound Allen started the last two seasons at Wyoming where he passed for 5,066 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He recently competed in the Senior Bowl, completing 9 of 13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He was named the Most Outstanding Player for the North team, which lost 45-16.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports he is one of 10 players from the Mountain West Conference invited to participate in the combine, which takes place Feb. 27-March 5 in Indianapolis.

Quarterbacks are scheduled for on-field workouts on March 3.