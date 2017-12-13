Salaam’s Heisman Trophy to be auctioned online in January

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 1994, file photo, Colorado’s Rashaan Salaam poses with his 1994 Heisman Trophy at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York. Salaam’s Heisman Trophy will be sold in an online auction next month with a portion of the proceeds benefiting research into a degenerative brain disease found in nearly 200 football players. The former University of Colorado running back killed himself last December in Boulder, shooting himself near the school where he played from 1992 to 1994, after struggling with depression. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)

DENVER | Rashaan Salaam’s Heisman Trophy will be sold in an online auction next month with a portion of the proceeds benefiting research into a degenerative brain disease found in nearly 200 football players.

SCP Auctions announced Tuesday that bidding will open Jan. 8 and end Jan. 20.

The former University of Colorado running back killed himself last December in Boulder, shooting himself near the school where he played from 1992 to 1994, after struggling with depression. Investigators have said they will never know if he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (ehn-sehf-uh-LAH’-puh-thee) or CTE because his family didn’t consent to those tests.

SCP said Salaam sold his trophy in 2013 to a sports memorabilia dealer who re-sold it to the current, unidentified owner later that year.

It’s expected to sell for over $300,000.