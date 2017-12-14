Colorado State extends coach Mike Bobo through 2022 season

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, left, watches his team warm up with San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan before the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Fort Collins. Bobo signed a contract extension with Colorado State through 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FORT COLLINS | Colorado State extended the contract of football coach Mike Bobo through the 2022 season after another year ended with a bowl appearance.

Bobo has led the Rams to a bowl game in each of his three seasons, including the New Mexico Bowl against Marshall on Saturday.

The agreement lengthens the original five-year deal that started in 2015. He will make $1.8 million in 2018, with increases of $100,000 each season through 2022. He also will receive bonuses based on the team reaching certain performance goals.

Bobo is 21-17 since joining the Rams after serving as the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Colorado State opened a new on-campus football stadium on Aug. 26 in style by beating Oregon State in front of a crowd of 37,583.