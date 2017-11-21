Pacific gets out of the blocks quick to beat Air Force 83-71

By The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS | Robert Gallinat scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Pacific used a strong first half to beat Air Force 83-71 Tuesday night to give the Tigers their first win of the season.

Miles Reynolds scored 11 of his 16 points from the free-throw line, Jack Williams scored 13, Anthony Townes 11 and Jahlil Tripp had 10 rebounds for Pacific (1-3).

Townes scored Pacific’s first three baskets, Gallinat made 1 of 2 free throws and Williams buried a 3-pointer off his steal and Pacific led 10-1. The Falcons called timeout, but Pacific continued its run and led 24-8 after Tripp’s layup. The Tigers led 47-29 at halftime.

Sid Tomes’ 3-pointer with 6:37 to play brought the Falcons within 69-63, but they couldn’t get closer.

Lavelle Scottie scored 15 points, Dane Norman 14 and Trevor Lyons 12 for Air Force (3-1).