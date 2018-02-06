Air Force holds off Colorado State 78-73 to halt losing skid

COLORADO SPRINGS | Sid Tomes drained six from distance to finish with 18 points as Air Force thwarted a late Colorado State rally for a 78-73 win in Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday night.

The victory halted a three-game skid for Air Force (9-13, 3-7) and extended Colorado State’s losing streak to seven. The Falcons swept the season series for the first time since 2008.

Air Force held a 37-27 halftime advantage and was up 66-51 with 8:12 remaining when the Rams scored seven unanswered points to close to 66-58. Anthony Bonner nailed a 3-pointer to cut the margin to 73-67 with 3:01 left. The Falcons made five free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.

Ryan Swan added 18 points and Lavelle Scottie scored 17 for Air Force, which made 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Nico Carvacho had his eighth double double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State (10-16, 3-10). Che Bob added 16 points and Deion James scored 14.