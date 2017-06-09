Chatwood, LeMahieu lead Rockies to 4-1 win over Cubs

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood follows through on a pitch during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu watches his three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant watches his home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO | The Colorado Rockies didn’t need much with the way Tyler Chatwood was dominating. One big home run from DJ LeMahieu was plenty.

Chatwood pitched four-hit ball over six innings, LeMahieu hit a three-run homer and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 for their season-high fifth straight win Thursday night.

“I just feel like we expect to win, which has really been different,” LeMahieu said. “We expect to win road, home, whatever.”

The Rockies lead the National League with 39 wins following six straight losing seasons. They’ve been particularly good on the road at 22-10.

Colorado is doing it with solid all-around play, and the pitching, defense and offense were all there against the Cubs on Thursday.

The NL West leaders only managed six hits, but one flurry in the second inning was all they needed.

The Rockies got their runs after Jon Lester (3-4) struck out the first two batters. Charlie Blackmon blooped an RBI double to left just beyond diving shortstop Javier Baez. LeMahieu, who played for the Cubs in 2011, followed with an opposite field drive to the basket in right.

In a flash, it was 4-1. And the way Chatwood was pitching, that was more than enough.

Lester lost at Wrigley Field for the first time in nearly 13 months, while the Cubs dropped their second straight after winning a season-high five in a row. They did that hours after Major League Baseball said it is looking into a domestic violence accusation against shortstop Addison Russell.

Chatwood (6-7) shut down Chicago after giving up a solo homer to Kris Bryant in the first. He also singled and scored.

Greg Holland picked up his major league-leading 22nd save in as many chances with a scoreless ninth.

Lester went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits, in his first loss at Wrigley Field since Pittsburgh beat him on May 15, 2016. Counting the playoffs, he was 14-0 in his previous 20 starts at home.

“I love pitching at home,” Lester said. “It’s home. I’ve had blips here and there in my career. But for the most part, I’ve pitched pretty well at home. You always want to try to do that.”

The difference this time was one little spurt in the second.

“I just know we were in for it tonight and we had one huge swing by DJ and that swung the game,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

RUSSELL HELD OUT

The Cubs told Russell not to come to the ballpark on Thursday, and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein was not sure when he will rejoin the team.

Russell’s wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named @carlierreed — described by Melisa as a close friend — accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.” The posts have been deleted.

Russell denied the accusations in a statement on Thursday.

If there was a different vibe at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs take pride in the team’s character, manager Joe Maddon insisted the atmosphere in the dugout was no different than normal.

“I thought the guys handled everything really well today,” he said. “I’m very proud of the way we did handle it.”

ROCKIES MOVES

Utility player Alexi Amarista rejoined the Rockies after missing two games for the birth of his third daughter. He was batting .338 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 30 games. Colorado optioned infielder/outfielder Jordan Patterson to Triple-A Albuquerque.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) will throw a side session next week, but manager Bud Black is unsure when he will go on a rehab assignment. Anderson — 3-5 with a 5.85 ERA in 11 starts — is eligible to come off the DL on Sunday.

Cubs: The Cubs placed RHP Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his pitching hand. … The Cubs also selected right-hander Seth Frankoff’s contract from Triple-A Iowa and transferred left-hander Brett Anderson (strained lower back) to the 60-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

With Hendricks out, LHP Mike Montgomery (0-3, 2.21 ERA) makes his first start of the season for Chicago, while RHP German Marquez (4-3, 4.53) goes for Colorado. Marquez had his start pushed back a day because of a bruised right thumb.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball