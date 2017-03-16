A-Town All-Stars: Ulitzky, Weddle set to coach in inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game March 18

AURORA | Fresh of winning the first Class 5A state championship in program history, Grandview girls basketball coach Josh Ulitzky is set to coach in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game along with Rangeview’s La Monte Weddle.

Grandview’s Josh Ulitzky, Team West coach. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Ulitzky — whose Wolves posted a 61-32 win over Lakewood in the 5A state championship game March 11 at the Denver Coliseum — will guide Team West, which includes three of his Grandview players in seniors Michaele Onyenwere and Kennede Brown and sophomore Alisha Davis.

Ulitzky has built one of the most successful programs in recent years in his lengthy tenure at Grandview, which has made at least the 5A Great 8 in five of the past six seasons, made the Final Four four times in that span and won a championship.

The Wolves finished the 2016-17 season with a 27-1 record and went undefeated against Colorado teams, with their only loss coming in Arizona at the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Rangeview’s La Monte Weddle, Team East coach. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

On the opposite sideline for the A-Town All-Stars girls game — scheduled for 3 p.m. March 18 at Cherokee Trail High School — is Weddle, who led the top girls program in the Aurora Public Schools district this season.

The Raiders went 9-0 in EMAC play to win the league championship and finished 15-10 overall, which included a first round victory over Palmer in the 5A playoffs.

Weddle, who has coached at Rangeview for three seasons was voted EMAC Coach of the Year for the 2016-17 season, guides Team East, which includes two of his players in senior Jaelin Jones and sophomore Angel Broadus.

Coaching duties for the A-Town All-Star Girls Game will rotate in future years.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel