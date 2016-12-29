A-Town All-Stars: Second edition of A-Town All-Star Game set for March 18 at Cherokee Trail H.S.

The 24 boys basketball players from 11 Aurora high school who played in the inaugural A-Town All-Stars Game on March 26, 2016. Team East (wearing dark jerseys) posted a 133-117 win over Team West (wearing white jerseys). This season’s all-star game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail HIgh School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | After a star-studded debut following the outstanding 2015-16 boys basketball season, the A-Town All-Star Game game is set to return.

This season’s all-star game is scheduled at Cherokee Trail High School for the afternoon of Saturday, March 18, 2017, which comes a week after the conclusion of the Class 5A state basketball tournament. A girls all-star game will be added this year to be played before the boys game and several local Unified basketball teams are expected to be involved.

Details on game times and ticket prices to follow.

The inaugural A-Town All-Star Game in March featured 24 players from Aurora’s 11 boys basketball programs, who put on a display of fun and competition that ended with Team East topping Team West 133-117 in the venerable gym at Aurora Central High School. (Game recap, here)

Rosters for the game were selected by Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor Courtney Oakes and a panel of the 11 coaches of Aurora teams, who made sure Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Grandview, Hinkley, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK were all represented. Three Aurora teams played in last season’s 5A Final Four and two — Overland and Eaglecrest — played for the state title.

Seven players who played in last season’s A-Town All-Star Game are back with their respective teams in 2016-17 in Eaglecrest’s Colbey Ross (a Pepperdine signee) and Ikenna Ozor, Grandview’s Lechaun Duhart and Gaige Prim, Smoky Hill’s Kenny Foster, Cherokee Trail’s Jaizec Lottie and Vista PEAK’s Te’Rae Johnson.

Rangeview’s Elijah Blake (a University of Denver signee) also played in last season’s game, but will miss his senior season as a recovers from a torn ACL.

