A-Town All-Stars: 2017 Team West Girls roster

Grandview senior Michaela Onyenwere is one of three Wolves on the Team West roster for the 2017 A-Town All-Stars Girls Basketball Game, which is also coached by Grandview’s Josh Ulitzky. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Rosters for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Stars Girls Basketball Game scheduled for 3 p.m. March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School:

2017 A-TOWN ALL-STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM WEST (Away Team, wearing dark jerseys)

No. 3 — Aliya Givens, 5-foot-4, G, soph., Smoky Hill

No. 5 — Alisha Davis, 6-foot-1, C, soph., Grandview

No. 11 — Maria del Rosario Garcia, 5-foot-1, G, sr., Aurora Central

No. 12 — Makayla Jones, 5-foot-5, G, sr., Gateway

No. 12 — Michaela Onyenwere, 5-foot-11, G/F, sr., Grandview

No. 13 — Kennede Brown, 5-foot-5, G, sr., Grandview

No. 15 — Taryn Foxen, 5-fo0t-10, G, sr., Cherokee Trail

No. 22 — Jessica Stoner, 5-foot-9, G, sr., Eaglecrest

No. 23 — Makayla Hemingway, 5-foot-10, G, fr., Cherokee Trail

No. 24 — Emma Wrede, 5-foot-7, G, jr., Regis Jesuit

Coach: Josh Ulitzky, Grandview