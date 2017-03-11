A-Town All-Stars: 2017 Team West Boys roster

Eaglecrest senior Colbey Ross is set to appear in the A-Town All-Star Boys Basketball Game for the second time in as many years. He is part of a Team West roster for the game on March 18 at Cherokee Trail High School that includes Raptors teammate Austin Forsberg and coach John Olander. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Rosters for Team West in the 2nd A-Town All-Stars Boys Basketball Game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2017 A-TOWN ALL-STARS BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM WEST (Away Team, wearing dark jerseys)

No. 1 — Colbey Ross, 6-foot-1, G, sr., Eaglecrest

No. 2 — Michkaleke Baker, 5-foot-9, G, jr., Gateway

No. 2 — Sam Bannec, 6-foot-3, G/F, jr., Regis Jesuit

No. 2 — Matthew Johnson, 6-foot-2, G, sr., Rangeview

No. 2 — Daijon Smith, 6-foot-1, G, jr., Overland

No. 3 — Austin Forsberg, 6-foot, G, sr., Eaglecrest

No. 11 — Will Becker, 6-foot-8, C, jr., Smoky Hill

No. 12 — Ben Boone, 6-foot-5, F, jr., Grandview

No. 15 — Goy Wang, 6-foot-4, F, jr., Overland

No. 34 — Ryan Ongala, 6-foot-6, C, jr., Rangeview

Coach: John Olander, Eaglecrest