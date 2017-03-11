A-Town All-Stars: 2017 Team West Boys roster

AURORA | Rosters for Team West in the 2nd A-Town All-Stars Boys Basketball Game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School:
2017 A-TOWN ALL-STARS BOYS BASKETBALL GAME
TEAM WEST (Away Team, wearing dark jerseys)
No. 1 — Colbey Ross, 6-foot-1, G, sr., Eaglecrest
No. 2 — Michkaleke Baker, 5-foot-9, G, jr., Gateway
No. 2 — Sam Bannec, 6-foot-3, G/F, jr., Regis Jesuit
No. 2 — Matthew Johnson, 6-foot-2, G, sr., Rangeview
No. 2 — Daijon Smith, 6-foot-1, G, jr., Overland
No. 3 — Austin Forsberg, 6-foot, G, sr., Eaglecrest
No. 11 — Will Becker, 6-foot-8, C, jr., Smoky Hill
No. 12 — Ben Boone, 6-foot-5, F, jr., Grandview
No. 15 — Goy Wang, 6-foot-4, F, jr., Overland
No. 34 — Ryan Ongala, 6-foot-6, C, jr., Rangeview
Coach: John Olander, Eaglecrest