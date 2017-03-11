A-Town All-Stars: 2017 Team East Girls roster

Rangeview senior Jaelin Jones is one of two Raiders on the Team East roster for the 2017 A-Town All-Star Game on March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. Rangeview coach La Monte Weddle will coach Team East as well. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Rosters for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Stars Girls Basketball Game scheduled for 3 p.m. March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School:

2017 A-TOWN ALL-STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM EAST (Home Team, wearing white jerseys)

No. 1 — Fran Belibi, 6-foot-1, F, soph., Regis Jesuit

No. 1 — Lyric Thompson, 5-foot-6, G, jr., Overland

No. 3 — Jaiden Galloway, 5-foot-7, G, jr., Grandview

No. 3 — Jaelin Jones, 5-foot-7, F, sr., Rangeview

No. 10 — Kailey Brown, 5-foot-1, G, soph., Overland

No. 13 — Bre Hill, 5-foot-3, G, sr., Hinkley

No. 20 — Denali Hughes, 5-foot-9, F, soph., Vista PEAK

No. 34 — Leilah Vigil, 5-foot-10, F, jr., Grandview

No. 40 — Noelle Cahill, 6-foot-4, C, jr., Regis Jesuit

No. 44 — Angel Broadus, 5-foot-7, F, soph., Rangeview

Coach: La Monte Weddle, Rangeview