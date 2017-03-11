A-Town All-Stars: 2017 Team East Boys roster

Smoky Hill’s Kenny Foster was the lone freshman in the inaugural A-Town All-Stars Boys Basketball Game and he returns as a sophomore as part of Team East for this season’s game, scheduled for March 18 at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Rosters for Team East in the 2nd A-Town All-Stars Boys Basketball Game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School:

2017 A-TOWN ALL-STARS BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

TEAM EAST (Home Team, wearing white jerseys)

No. 1 — Te’Rae Johnson, 6-foot, G, jr., Vista PEAK

No. 1 — Jaizec Lottie, 6-foot-2, G, sr., Cherokee Trail

No. 2 — Deon Barfield, 6-foot-3, F, jr., Cherokee Trail

No. 5 — Connor Hobbs, 5-foot-11, G, sr., Regis Jesuit

No. 5 — Larry Thomas, 6-foot, G, sr., Aurora Central

No. 12 — Marquise Johnson, 5-foot-11, G, sr., Vista PEAK

No. 13 — Jayquawn Thompson, 5-foot-10, G, sr., Hinkley

No. 14 — Dewayne Carter, 6-foot, G, jr., Hinkley

No. 22 — Kenny Foster, 6-foot-5, G/F, soph., Smoky Hill

No. 24 — Gaige Prim, 6-foot-8, C, sr., Grandview

Coach: Gary Childress, Vista PEAK