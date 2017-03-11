A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Smoky Hill’s Aliya Givens

Smoky Hill sophomore Aliya Givens scored in double figures eight times during the 2016-17 girls basketball season and led her team with an average of 7.8 points per game. She is set to play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game on March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by McKenzie Lange/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

ALIYA GIVENS

School: Smoky Hill High School

Year: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-4

2016-17 average: 7.8 points per game

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season was a very difficult one for Smoky Hill, which had to adjust to yet another new head coach with the arrival of Rick Harris and ended up without a victory. The Buffaloes won two games the previous season and graduated both of its leading scorers, so a new cast came in with its work cut out for it, especially playing in a Centennial League that included two games apiece against two of the four Class 5A semifinalists in Grandview and Cherry Creek. Sophomore guard Aliya Givens stood out as a bright spot for the Buffaloes, as the 5-foot-4 guard scored in double figures eight times in 22 games and might have had done it more times if not for some struggles at the free throw line. Givens’ top scoring effort of the season came against Cherokee Trail, when she made two 3-pointers, put in all six of her free throws and tallied 26 points. Givens will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Givens vs. Aurora teams: vs. Cherokee Trail (4 points; 26 points); vs. Eaglecrest (14 points; 2 points); vs. Overland (8 points; 3 points); vs. Grandview (4 points; 2 points); vs. Vista PEAK (11 points); vs. Hinkley (3 points)