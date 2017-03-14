A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Regis Jesuit’s Sam Bannec

Sam Bannec upped his scoring average by eight points per game as he earned regular playing time as a junior for the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team during the 2016-17 season. He will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

SAM BANNEC



School: Regis Jesuit High School

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot-3

2016-17 averages: 11.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season was a strange one for the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team, which has become accustomed to sparkling won-loss records and deep playoff runs during Ken Shaw’s long tenure as head coach. It was a different type of season for the Raiders, who were below or around .500 for much of the season after a 2-4 start and the postseason run ended up all too short as they lost a late lead in a Class 5A state playoff second round defeat against Chaparral. Still, Regis Jesuit had plenty of depth and talent, with junior Sam Bannec contributing in a variety of ways. On a team with tremendous scoring balance — seven players averaged six points or more game — Bannec finished second in scoring at 11.7 points per game, which marked an eight-point improvement from the previous season as he earned more regular playing time. Bannec shot it pretty well from the perimeter, but also had great explosion getting to the rim or earning his way to the free throw line. He also added three rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Bannec will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Bannec vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (7 points, 3 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (10 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Hinkley (4 points)