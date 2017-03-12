A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Regis Jesuit’s Emma Wrede

Junior Emma Wrede averaged nearly double figures for the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team during the 2016-17 season in which the Raiders made the Class 5A state semifinals. She will play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

EMMA WREDE



School: Regis Jesuit High School

Year: Junior

Height: 5-foot-7

2016-17 averages: 9.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals per game

Regis Jesuit junior Emma Wrede. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: After a couple of down seasons by the program’s standards, the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team returned to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament during the 2016-17 season. The Raiders hadn’t been back in the Final Four since they won the state championship in 2014, but coach Carl Mattei’s team got the program back to elite level as part of a 20-win season. Junior Emma Wrede played a key part of that with her leadership and steady play, while her outside shooting prowess also was vital. Wrede knocked down 50 3-pointers on the season and it helped her to a scoring average of 9.6 points per game that ranked second on the teams. She will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Wrede vs. Aurora teams: vs. Cherokee Trail (2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals); vs. Grandview (6 points; 5 points)