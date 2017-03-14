A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Rangeview’s Matthew Johnson

In his first season as a regular starter on the Rangeview boys basketball team, senior Matthew Johnson led Aurora players in scoring average. He scored 21 points per game during the 2016-17 season for the EMAC champion Raiders. Johnson will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

MATTHEW JOHNSON



School: Rangeview High School

Year: Senior

Height: 6-foot-2

2016-17 averages: 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals per game

Rangeview senior Matthew Johnson. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: A season after the Rangeview boys basketball team went undefeated all the way up to a Class 5A state semifinal loss to Eaglecrest, the Raiders faced a challenge. Not only did coach Shawn Palmer have to replace a group of seniors that had raised the bar of the program to great heights, but his squad also suffered a difficult loss before the season tipped off when senior guard Elijah Blake — an A-Town All-Star in 2016 and a University of Denver signee — suffered a torn ACL and had to undergo surgery. While external expectations for Rangeview might have dipped, they did not waver internally and Palmer’s team went on to win the EMAC championship again and finish with 16 wins. The play of senior Matthew Johnson was crucial to the Raiders’ success, as the lightning quick guard flourished as a starter after serving as a reserve last year and he ended the season as Aurora’s leading scorer at 21.8 points per game, the product of a deadly outside shot (65 3-pointers) and then ability to get to the rim almost a will. The EMAC Most Valuable Player added 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game as one of the team’s galvanizing forces. Johnson will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Johnson vs. Aurora teams: vs. Cherokee Trail (10 points, 3 steals; 25 points, 4 steals); vs. Grandview (16 points, 4 steals); vs. Smoky Hill (22 points); vs. Overland (31 points, 3 assists, 3 steals); vs. Vista PEAK PREP (13 points, 4 assists); vs. Aurora Central (21 points); vs. Gateway (30 points, 6 rebounds); vs. Eaglecrest (25 points, 3 steals)