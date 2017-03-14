A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Overland’s Goy Wang

Junior Goy Wang was one of the players who stepped up and filled the void of big losses to graduation for the Overland boys basketball team during the 2016-17 season, as he averaged nearly double figures in scoring and contributed in a variety of ways. He will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

GOY WANG

School: Overland High School

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot-4

2016-17 averages: 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals per game

Season highlights: An almost entirely new group on the Overland boys basketball team inherited large expectations in the 2016-17 season, as they need to uphold a tradition that included Class 5A state championships in the past two seasons. Coach Danny Fisher’s junior-dominated Trailblazers faced the best efforts of ever team they played against and in the end weren’t able to continue the championship streak, though they had stretches of playing great basketball, especially towards the end of the regular season. With the graduation of the top six scorers from last season, several players had to step up to pick up the slack and junior Goy Wang was among them. A high-flyer who provided some highlight-reel dunks for the Trailblazers, Wang had a variety of moves in the paint and the ability to knock down open outside shots that helped him finish third on the team with a scoring average of 9.1 points per game, while he ranked second on the team in rebounding (4.0 rpg) and assists (1.4 apg). The All-Centennial League second team selection will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Wang vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (17 points, 6 rebounds; 6 points, 6 rebounds); vs. Rangeview (11 points, 3 rebounds); vs. Smoky Hill (4 points, 2 blocks; 2 points, 4 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (26 points, 10 rebounds; 14 points, 3 rebounds); vs. Grandview (5 points, 2 blocks; 4 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists)