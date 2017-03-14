A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Overland’s Daijon Smith

With the graduation of the top six scorers, junior Daijon Smith stepped up and led the Overland boys basketball team in scoring during the 2016-17 season. He will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

DAIJON SMITH



School: Overland High School

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot-1

2016-17 averages: 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.3 assists per game

Overland junior Daijon Smith. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: An almost entirely new group on the Overland boys basketball team inherited large expectations in the 2016-17 season, as they need to uphold a tradition that included Class 5A state championships in the past two seasons. Coach Danny Fisher’s junior-dominated Trailblazers faced the best efforts of ever team they played against and in the end weren’t able to continue the championship streak, though they had stretches of playing great basketball, especially towards the end of the regular season. With the graduation of the top six scorers from last season, several players had to step up to pick up the slack, led by Daijon Smith, a reserve last season who took advantage of his chance to enter the starting lineup. A strong outside shooter who connected on a team-best 30 3-pointers, Smith scored in double figures 14 times in 24 games and led the team with a scoring average of 11.8 points per game, while the All-Centennial League second team selection also chipped in 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 steals per contest. Smith will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Smith vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (26 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists); vs. Eaglecrest (2 points, 2 assists; 16 points, 2 assists); vs. Rangeview (12 points); vs. Smoky Hill (14 points, 7 rebounds; 18 points, 3 steals); vs. Cherokee Trail (5 points; 7 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Grandview (20 points, 4 rebounds; 8 points, 3 steals)