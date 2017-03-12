A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Grandview’s Michaela Onyenwere

Grandview senior Michaela Onyenwere finished second in Class 5A in scoring during the 2016-17 girls basketball season and led her Wolves to the first 5A state championship in program history. She is scheduled to play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Stars Girls Basketball Game at 3 p.m. on March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

MICHAELA ONYENWERE

School: Grandview High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-11

2016-17 averages: 20.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.6 assists

Grandview senior Michaela Onyenwere. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season provided to be yet another step forward for the Grandview girls basketball team, which won the Class 5A state championship for the first time in program history after a decade of playing at a high level. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves had talent up and down the roster and a mix of experience and youth that combined on a team ranked in the top 10 in the country by several national publications. Senior Michaela Onyenwere put the finishing touches on one of the best prep careers in the history of Colorado girls prep basketball, as her final season included signing with a major Division I program in UCLA, becoming the first player from an Aurora school to be named a McDonald’s All-American and winning an elusive state title. She led Aurora players in scoring average at 20.4 points per game, which ranked second in 5A behind Tatum Rembao of Loveland (24.2 ppg), and she scored in double figures in 26 of her 27 games. Onyenwere had 13 double-doubles as she averaged 8.7 rebounds along with 3.5 steals and 2.6 assists per game. She had her biggest games against the Wolves’ top Centennial League competition, Cherry Creek (a 5A semifinalist) as she averaged 33 points and 12 rebounds per game), while she scored 21 points or more in all five of Grandview’s playoff games, capped by 25 against Lakewood in the state championship game.

Onyenwere vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (11 points, 12 rebounds; 23 points); vs. Smoky Hill (12 points, 6 rebounds, 7 steals; 18 points, 5 assists, 6 steals); vs. Cherokee Trail (9 points, 6 rebounds; 30 points, 11 rebounds, 7 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (25 points, 10 rebounds; 14 points, 12 rebounds); vs. Overland (22 points, 6 steals; 19 points, 7 rebounds)