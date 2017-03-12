A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Grandview’s Kennede Brown

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail
KENNEDE BROWN
School: Grandview High School
Year: Senior
Height: 5-foot-5
2016-17 averages: 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals per game
Season highlights: The 2016-17 season provided to be yet another step forward for the Grandview girls basketball team, which won the Class 5A state championship for the first time in program history after a decade of playing at a high level. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves had talent up and down the roster and a mix of experience and youth that combined on a team ranked in the top 10 in the country by several national publications. Senior guard Kennede Brown — a four-year varsity player — served a crucial role as a veteran presence on a championship team with her ballhandling, defense and ability to penetrate. With so much talent (including the arrival of junior Leilah Vigil), Brown wasn’t needed to score (her scoring average dipped from 7.2 to 4.6 points per game), but her 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game were key to Grandview running like the well-oiled machine it was from start to finish. Brown will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.
Brown vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (5 points, 6 rebounds; 4 points); vs. Smoky Hill (9 points, 6 assists, 6 steals; 8 points, 5 assists, 6 steals); vs. Cherokee Trail (5 points, 3 rebounds; 2 rebounds, 3 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (6 points, 5 steals; 7 rebounds, 6 assists); vs. Overland (3 rebounds, 4 assists; 2 assists, steal)