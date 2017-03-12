A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Grandview’s Kennede Brown

Grandview senior Kennede Brown helped lead the Wolves to the Class 5A girls state basketball championship in her fourth season on varsity. Brown will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

KENNEDE BROWN



School: Grandview High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-5

2016-17 averages: 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 steals per game

Grandview senior Kennede Brown. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season provided to be yet another step forward for the Grandview girls basketball team, which won the Class 5A state championship for the first time in program history after a decade of playing at a high level. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves had talent up and down the roster and a mix of experience and youth that combined on a team ranked in the top 10 in the country by several national publications. Senior guard Kennede Brown — a four-year varsity player — served a crucial role as a veteran presence on a championship team with her ballhandling, defense and ability to penetrate. With so much talent (including the arrival of junior Leilah Vigil), Brown wasn’t needed to score (her scoring average dipped from 7.2 to 4.6 points per game), but her 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals per game were key to Grandview running like the well-oiled machine it was from start to finish. Brown will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Brown vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (5 points, 6 rebounds; 4 points); vs. Smoky Hill (9 points, 6 assists, 6 steals; 8 points, 5 assists, 6 steals); vs. Cherokee Trail (5 points, 3 rebounds; 2 rebounds, 3 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (6 points, 5 steals; 7 rebounds, 6 assists); vs. Overland (3 rebounds, 4 assists; 2 assists, steal)