A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Grandview’s Ben Boone

Junior Ben Boone made at least one 3-pointer in 23 of the 26 games he played in during the 2016-17 season, helping the Grandview boys basketball team to a 21-5 record and appearance in the Class 5A Great 8. He will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

BEN BOONE

School: Grandview High School

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot-5

2016-17 averages: 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals per game

Grandview junior Ben Boone. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: Grandview proved that it had much more fortitude than in the recent past during the 2016-17 season, during which the Wolves lasted the longest among Aurora teams as an undefeated (10 games) and made a run at the Centennial League championship before coming in second to Eaglecrest. Coach Michael Rogers’ team got the program back to the Great 8 round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, where Grandview’s run ended in a controversial last-second loss to Rock Canyon. The Wolves returned their two central figures in post Gaige Prim and guard Lechaun Duhart, but the play of a variety of role players — including junior Ben Boone — helped the team rise to new heights. When he was on, Boone (who replaces an injured Duhart) changed games with his perimeter shooting and he nearly lifted Grandview to victory against Rock Canyon with two 3-pointers inside the last minute of regulation. He played in all 26 of the Wolves’ games and knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 23 of them, which contributed to a scoring average of 8.2 points per game. The All-Centennial League second team selection threw in 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and around a steal per game. Boone will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Boone vs. Aurora teams: vs. Rangeview (8 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Smoky Hill (16 points, 3 rebounds; 2 points, 3 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (9 points, 4 rebounds; 7 points, 7 rebounds); vs. Overland (7 points; 7 points); vs. Eaglecrest (10 points, 2 steals; 14 points, 4 rebounds)