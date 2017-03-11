A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Grandview’s Alisha Davis

Grandview sophomore Alisha Davis averaged 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots per game during the 2016-17 girls basketball season to help the Wolves reach the Class 5A state championship game. She is set to play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game on March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

ALISHA DAVIS

School: Grandview High School

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-1

2016-17 averages: 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocked shots per game

Grandview sophomore Alisha Davis. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season provided to be yet another step forward for the Grandview girls basketball team, which advanced to the Class 5A state championship game for the first time in program history after a decade of playing at a high level. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves had talent up and down the roster and a mix of experience and youth that combined on a team went undefeated in the Centennial League and ranked in the top 10 in the country by several national publications. In her second season as Grandview’s starting post player, 6-foot-1 Alisha Davis grew in confidence and upped her contributions statistically in virtually every category despite the abundant talent around her. Davis added two points per game to her scoring average (9.6 points per game) and close to a full rebound (7.6 per game), while she blocked nearly the same number of shots (3.1 per game). She had five double-doubles on the season and may have had her best game in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona when she finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots against St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.). Davis will play on Team West in the augural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Davis vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (12 points, 5 blocks; 6 points); vs. Smoky Hill (13 points, 8 rebounds; 8 points, 10 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (10 points, 6 rebounds; 4 points, 2 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (7 points, 9 rebounds; 8 points, 5 blocks); vs. Overland (6 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals; 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 blocks)