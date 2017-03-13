A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Gateway’s Michkaleke Baker

Junior Michkaleke Baker did literally a little bit of everything for the Gateway boys basketball team in the 2016-17 season, leading the Olys in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocked shots. He will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

MICHKALEKE BAKER



School: Gateway High School

Year: Junior

Height: 5-foot-9

2016-17 averages: 15.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.6 blocks per game

Season highlights: The Gateway boys basketball team came into the 2016-17 season with high expectations, as it expected its abundant athleticism and emphasis on a faster pace of play could pay dividends. Coach Jason Dixon’s Olys played well in spurts in the early season, however they weren’t able to get into the win column until they got into EMAC play on the other side of the winter break. Gateway finished with six victories — all in league play — as it finally gained some traction. Junior guard Michkaleke Baker — also known as Man-Man — pushed his team to succeed as much as he could and did just about everything in his power to get it in the win column. At just 5-foot-9, Baker managed to lead his team in rebounding at 7.6 boards per contest — third among all Aurora players (behind only two 6-8 centers, Gaige Prim of Grandview and Will Becker of Smoky Hill) — which was his greatest source of pride. Baker also scored in a variety of ways and led his team in scoring at 15.1 points per game, in addition to assists (4.6 apg), steals (2.0 spg) and blocked shots (0.6 bpg). He will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Baker vs. Aurora teams: vs. Hinkley (14 points, 7 rebounds); vs. Vista PEAK (15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists); vs. Aurora Central (19 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists); vs. Rangeview (22 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals)