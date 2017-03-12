A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Eaglecrest’s Jessica Stoner

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail
JESSICA STONER
School: Eaglecrest High School
Year: Senior
Height: 5-foot-9
2016-17 averages: 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game
Season highlights: Under the guidance of a new head coach in 2016-17, the Eaglecrest girls basketball team took a number of positives out of the season. The Raptors upped their win total from seven the previous season to 10, with the last one (against Liberty) being the most important, as it was the program’s first state playoff victory in nearly a decade. Senior Jessica Stoner shouldered more of the scoring load and it helped Eaglecrest take that step forward, as she contributed 9.1 points per game (up from 6.5 last season). Stoner also pulled down nearly three rebounds and made 1.2 steals per contest. She play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.
Stoner vs. Aurora teams: vs. Rangeview (9 points); vs. Overland (10 points, 4 rebounds; 15 points, 2 blocks); vs. Smoky Hill (30 points; 16 points, 4 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (11 points, 3 steals)