A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Eaglecrest’s Jessica Stoner

Senior Jessica Stoner led the Eaglecrest girls basketball team in scoring during the 2016-17 season, during which the Raptors won their first state playoff game in nearly a decade. She will play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

JESSICA STONER



School: Eaglecrest High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-9

2016-17 averages: 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game

Eaglecrest senior Jessica Stoner. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: Under the guidance of a new head coach in 2016-17, the Eaglecrest girls basketball team took a number of positives out of the season. The Raptors upped their win total from seven the previous season to 10, with the last one (against Liberty) being the most important, as it was the program’s first state playoff victory in nearly a decade. Senior Jessica Stoner shouldered more of the scoring load and it helped Eaglecrest take that step forward, as she contributed 9.1 points per game (up from 6.5 last season). Stoner also pulled down nearly three rebounds and made 1.2 steals per contest. She play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Stoner vs. Aurora teams: vs. Rangeview (9 points); vs. Overland (10 points, 4 rebounds; 15 points, 2 blocks); vs. Smoky Hill (30 points; 16 points, 4 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (11 points, 3 steals)