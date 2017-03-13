A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Eaglecrest’s Colbey Ross

As a senior, Colbey Ross led the Eaglecrest boys basketball team in nearly every statistical category in addition to the type of leadership that helped the Raptors own the program’s second Class 5A state championship. He will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

COLBEY ROSS

School: Eaglecrest High School

Year: Senior

Height: 6-foot-1

2016-17 averages: 18.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals per game

Season highlights: The Eaglecrest boys basketball team came into the 2016-17 season with high expectations as a large number of players returned from a team that made it to last season’s Class 5A state championship game and a runner-up finish to Centennial League rival Overland. Coach John Olander’s Raptors handled the spotlight well all season long and managed to finish on top as they completed a 24-4 season by beating George Washington to win the 5A state title. Olander walked off the floor for the last time as coach with a state title, as did a senior group headed by senior Colbey Ross, Aurora’s premier individual talent. Ross was selected as last season’s Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year and even elevated his game as a senior, delivering incredible leadership in addition to clutch skills. A four-year varsity player who earned the most votes in all-conference voting from Centennial League coaches, Ross increased his statistical production in every category save scoring, which was almost equal at 18.4 points per game (18.6 last season). Ross crossed the 1,000-point mark for his career early in the season and went on to score in double figures in all but two games, while he also led his team in assists (5.0 apg), rebounds (4.9), steals (2.4 spg). He will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Ross vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; 10 points, 11 assists, 5 steals); vs. Grandview (24 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists; 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists); vs. Smoky Hill (25 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; 12 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (28 points, 7 assists; 17 points, 9 assists); vs. Rangeview (17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals)