A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Eaglecrest’s Austin Forsberg

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut
AUSTIN FORSBERG
School: Eaglecrest High School
Year: Senior
Height: 6-foot
2016-17 averages: 7.6 points, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals per game
Season highlights: The Eaglecrest boys basketball team came into the 2016-17 season with high expectations as a large number of players returned from a team that made it to last season’s Class 5A state championship game and a runner-up finish to Centennial League rival Overland. Coach John Olander’s Raptors handled the spotlight well all season long and managed to finish on top as they completed a 24-4 season by beating George Washington to win the 5A state title. Olander walked off the floor for the last time as coach with a state title, as did a senior group that included guard Austin Forsberg. The Raptors got scoring from all over the lineup, but when they needed a big 3-pointer, it often came from Forsberg, who knocked down a team-high 38 of them (two in the state championship game) on 40 percent shooting from behind the arc. Forsberg ran the floor well, made his free throws (79 percent at the line) and finished fourth on the team in scoring average at 7.6 points per game, while he also played an important role in helping the Raptors’ defense cover a lot of ground. Forsberg will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.
Forsberg vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (8 points, 2 steals; 3 points); vs. Grandview (12 points, 3 assists; 10 points); vs. Smoky Hill (5 points; 5 points); vs. Cherokee Trail (7 points; 13 points); vs. Rangeview (10 points, 2 assists)