A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Eaglecrest’s Austin Forsberg

Senior Austin Forsberg had a penchant for knocking down big 3-point shots during the Eaglecrest boys basketball team’s run to the Class 5A state championship at the end of the 2016-17 season. Forsberg will play for Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

AUSTIN FORSBERG

School: Eaglecrest High School

Year: Senior

Height: 6-foot

2016-17 averages: 7.6 points, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals per game

Eaglecrest senior Austin Forsberg. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The Eaglecrest boys basketball team came into the 2016-17 season with high expectations as a large number of players returned from a team that made it to last season’s Class 5A state championship game and a runner-up finish to Centennial League rival Overland. Coach John Olander’s Raptors handled the spotlight well all season long and managed to finish on top as they completed a 24-4 season by beating George Washington to win the 5A state title. Olander walked off the floor for the last time as coach with a state title, as did a senior group that included guard Austin Forsberg. The Raptors got scoring from all over the lineup, but when they needed a big 3-pointer, it often came from Forsberg, who knocked down a team-high 38 of them (two in the state championship game) on 40 percent shooting from behind the arc. Forsberg ran the floor well, made his free throws (79 percent at the line) and finished fourth on the team in scoring average at 7.6 points per game, while he also played an important role in helping the Raptors’ defense cover a lot of ground. Forsberg will play on Team West in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Forsberg vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (8 points, 2 steals; 3 points); vs. Grandview (12 points, 3 assists; 10 points); vs. Smoky Hill (5 points; 5 points); vs. Cherokee Trail (7 points; 13 points); vs. Rangeview (10 points, 2 assists)