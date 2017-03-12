A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Cherokee Trail’s Taryn Foxen

Cherokee Trail senior Taryn Foxen nearly doubled her scoring average to 16.6 points per game and helped return the Cougars to the Class 5A girls state basketball playoffs. Brown will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

TARYN FOXEN



School: Cherokee Trail High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

2016-17 averages: 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game

Cherokee Trail senior Taryn Foxen. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season marked a drastic change in philosophy for the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team, which graduated three seniors from a 15-win team that were the focal point of everything coach Jerry Austin’s team did. The Cougars were flush with youth in the new season, but senior Taryn Foxen provided a veteran presence and helped fill the void of some of the departures. The Chadron State signee’s offensive production increased dramatically, as she nearly doubled her scoring average from 9.0 points in her junior season to a team-leading 16.6 points per game as a senior. Foxen also chipped in 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest. She will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Foxen vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (15 points); vs. Gateway (34 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals); vs. Smoky Hill (21 points; 32 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals); vs. Overland (19 points; 8 points, 4 rebounds); vs. Rangeview (12 points, 3 steals); vs. Grandview (1 point, 6 rebounds; 17 points, 4 rebounds); vs. Eaglecrest (8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals)