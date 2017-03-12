A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Cherokee Trail’s Makayla Hemingway

Versatile freshman Makayla Hemingway led the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team in three statistical categories and was a double-digit scorer in her first varsity season. She will play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

MAKAYLA HEMINGWAY



School: Cherokee Trail High School

Year: Freshman

Height: 5-foot-10

2016-17 averages: 12.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 0.7 blocks per game



Cherokee Trail freshman Makayla Hemingway. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season marked a drastic change in philosophy for the Cherokee Trail girls basketball team, which graduated three seniors from a 15-win team that were the focal point of everything coach Jerry Austin’s team did. The Cougars were flush with talented young players that contributed to a 12-win season, including freshman Makayla Hemingway, the team’s statistical leader in assists (6.3 apg), steals (2.3 spg) and blocked shots (0.7 bpg), while she finished second in both scoring (12.7 ppg) & rebounding (5.4 rpg). She play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Hemingway vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (3 points, 6 assists); vs. Smoky Hill (11 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists; 23 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists); vs. Grandview (13 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals; 9 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals); vs. Overland (16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists; 16 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists); vs. Eaglecrest (17 points, 7 assists, 5 steals; 18 points, 4 rebounds); vs. Rangeview (14 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists)