A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team West): Aurora Central’s Maria del Rosario Garcia

Aurora Central senior Maria del Rosario Garcia served as a team captain and contributed in a lot of different ways to the Trojans in the 2016-17 season. She is set to play for Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game on March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

MARIA DEL ROSARIO GARCIA

School: Aurora Central High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-1

2016-17 average: 3.9 points

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season was challenging for Aurora Central, which came into the season without its top four scorers from last season’s five-win campaign. Low numbers, injuries, grades and an overall lack of experience on the roster combined to keep coach Anten Sakagawa’s Trojans from winning a game throughout the season. One of the constants for Aurora Central was senior Maria Del Rosario Garcia, a multi-sport athlete who came off a first team all-conference performance on the softball field to provide a number of things for the Trojans. Though just 5-foot-1, Garcia — a team captain — demonstrated a willingness to go inside when needed, rebound and defend. She averaged 3.9 points per game, which ranked third on the team, topped by a nine-point effort against Gateway. Garcia will play on Team West in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Garcia vs. Aurora teams (statistics incomplete): vs. Gateway (9 points)