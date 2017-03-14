A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Vista PEAK’s Te’Rae Johnson

Junior Te’Rae Johnson showed off a more well-rounded game during the 2016-17 season, when he helped Vista PEAK Prep to a runner-up finish in the EMAC and a berth in the Class 4A Sweet 16. Johnson will play for Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

TE’RAE JOHNSON

School: Vista PEAK Prep

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot

2016-17 averages: 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals per game

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season proved to be another bar-lifter for the young Vista PEAK Prep program, as the Bison earned their way into the Sweet 16 round of the Class 4A state playoffs and came close to advancing further. Coach Gary Childress continued to grow more comfortable with his players and the Bison delivered him career coaching win No. 400 as part of a 20-5 campaign that included a runner-up finish in its debut finish in the EMAC. Vista PEAK lacked size, but made up for it with athleticism, quickness and effort, which junior Te’Rae Johnson personified. One of five players returning players who appeared in last season’s A-Town All-Star Game, Johnson earned his way back with a different style of game. Though he scored in double figures 16 times, Johnson’s scoring average dipped a bit to 11.6 points (from 14.0 points last season), but he relished the chance to create more for his teammates and worked on his outside shot. He chipped in 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The All-EMAC first team selection will play on Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Johnson vs. Aurora teams: vs. Smoky Hill (16 points); vs. Aurora Central (17 points, 2 steals); vs. Rangeview (19 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Gateway (16 points, 5 assists); vs. Hinkley (8 points, 4 steals)