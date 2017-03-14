A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Smoky Hill’s Kenny Foster

Sophomore Kenny Foster’s multiple talents were crucial to the Smoky Hill boys basketball team’s improvement from four wins to 16 in the 2016-17 season and a trip to the Class 5A Sweet 16. He will play for Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

KENNY FOSTER

School: Smoky Hill High School

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot-5

2016-17 averages: 17.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals per game

Smoky Hill sophomore Kenny Foster. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The Smoky Hill boys basketball team turned in perhaps the most significant one-season improvements in the state of Colorado, as coach Anthony Hardin’s team rebounded from a four-win season to 16 wins and a trip to the Class 5A Sweet 16 in the 2016-17 season. Injuries and inexperience contributed to last season’s struggles, but the Buffaloes put those things behind them and took off in the new season, keeping the majority of their players on the floor for the whole season and playing the type of basketball that few other teams could keep up with. Smoky Hill had incredible depth and balance — seven different players led the team in scoring in at least one game — but sophomore Kenny Foster was the glue that brought it all together. With size at 6-foot-5, strong handles, shooting range and a penchant for getting to the free throw line, Foster was one of the most difficult players to deal with and played at an All-Centennial League first team level. He led Smoky Hill with an average of 17.1 points per game, was second in rebounding at 6.3 boards per contest and led the team with a mark of 4.3 assists per game. The only freshman to play in the A-Town All-Star Game last season, Foster will play on Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Foster vs. Aurora teams: vs. Hinkley (15 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals); vs. Rangeview (21 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals); vs. Cherokee Trail (21 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists; 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists); vs. Grandview (26 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; 21 points, 3 assists); vs. Overland (14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals; 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists); vs. Eaglecrest (212 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals; 8 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists)