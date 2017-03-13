A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Regis Jesuit’s Noelle Cahill

Junior Noelle Cahill upper her statistical production in nearly every category during the 2016-17 season, helping the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team return to the Class 5A semifinals after a two-year absence. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

NOELLE CAHILL



School: Regis Jesuit High School

Year: Junior

Height: 6-foot-4

2016-17 averages: 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks per game

Regis Jesuit junior Noelle Cahill. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: After a couple of down seasons by the program’s standards, the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team returned to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament during the 2016-17 season. The Raiders hadn’t been back in the Final Four since they won the state championship in 2014, but coach Carl Mattei’s team got the program back to elite level as part of a 20-win season. The progress made by 6-foot-4 junior post player Noelle Cahill certainly helped Regis Jesuit raise the level of its game, as she improved in every statistical category except for blocked shots in her third varsity season. Working well on the inside along with sophomore phenom Fran Belibi, Cahill — who took the court after playing a full volleyball season in the fall — bumped up her scoring average to 7.9 points per contest (as she had nine games in double figures), while she also pulled down 5.6 rebounds per game and also contributed 1.1 blocked shots per contest. Cahill will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Cahill vs. Aurora teams: vs. Cherokee Trail (6 points, 2 blocks); vs. Grandview (7 rebounds, 2 blocks; 4 rebounds, 1 block)