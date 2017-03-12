A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Regis Jesuit’s Fran Belibi

Regis Jesuit sophomore Fran Belibi was the only Aurora girls basketball player to average a double-double during the 2016-17 season and helped the Raiders reach the Class 5A state semifinals. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game on March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

FRAN BELIBI



School: Regis Jesuit High School

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-1

2016-17 averages: 15.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 2.6 steals per game

Season highlights: After a couple of down seasons by the program’s standards, the Regis Jesuit girls basketball team returned to the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament during the 2016-17 season. The Raiders hadn’t been back in the Final Four since they won the state championship in 2014, but coach Carl Mattei’s team got the program back to elite level as part of a 20-win season. Sophomore Fran Belibi’s development into one of the most exciting players in the state helped Regis Jesuit earn the spotlight for a lot of the season. A longtime tennis player who had only a little over a year worth of experience in basketball, Belibi became the first Colorado girls basketball player to dunk a game this season and did it three times, including once in the postseason. She was the lone Aurora girls player to average a double-double as she contributed 15.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, plus 3.2 blocked shot and 2.6 steals. Belibi will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game

Belibi vs. Aurora teams: vs. Cherokee Trail (22 points, 11 rebounds); vs. Grandview (13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocks; 5 points)