A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Regis Jesuit’s Connor Hobbs

Besides outside shooting and playmaking, senior guard Connor Hobbs helped provide leadership for the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team during an uncharacteristically up-and-down 2016-17 season for the program. He will play for Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

CONNOR HOBBS



School: Regis Jesuit High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-11

2016-17 averages: 9.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals per game

Regis Jesuit senior Connor Hobbs. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season was a strange one for the Regis Jesuit boys basketball team, which has become accustomed to sparkling won-loss records and deep playoff runs during Ken Shaw’s long tenure as head coach. It was a different type of season for the Raiders, who were below or around .500 for much of the season after a 2-4 start and the postseason run ended up all too short as they lost a late lead in a Class 5A state playoff second round defeat against Chaparral. Still, Regis Jesuit had plenty of depth and talent, with seven players averaging six or more points per game. Senior guard Connor Hobbs did his best to provide leadership on a team with only three seniors and very few varsity returning players. Hobbs spent more time on the floor than any other Raiders during the season and picked his spots to score, as he upped his scoring average from 6.3 to 9.3 points per game, aided by 12 games with double figures in points. He added 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal per game statistically and hopes to have provided enough glimpses of his ability to continue his playing career in college. Hobbs will play on Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Hobbs vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (11 points, 3 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (12 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Hinkley (9 points)