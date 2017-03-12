A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Rangeview’s Jaelin Jones

Senior Jaelin Jones averaged a career-best 15 points per game during the 2016-17 season, helping the Rangeview girls basketball team to the EMAC championship and a win in the Class 5A state playoffs. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

JAELIN JONES



School: Rangeview High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-7

2016-17 averages: 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.6 assists per game

Rangeview senior Jaelin Jones. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The Rangeview girls basketball team won another EMAC championship during the 2016-17 season with a group that demonstrated better team chemistry than in recent seasons despite continued success. The Raiders also earned a home playoff game and won it, making a pretty successful campaign for coach La Monte Weddle’s group. At the core of a group that blended experience with up-and-coming talent, senior Jaelin Jones brought it all together with her play on both ends of the floor. A four-year varsity player, Jones — who also excels in volleyball — continued her trend of raising her scoring average every season when she bumped up to 15.0 points per game from 13.8 a year ago, while the All-EMAC first team selection also grew her rebounding average from 5.9 to 7.5 per contest, in addition to 2.2 steals and 1.6 assists. Jones will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Jones vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (6 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Eaglecrest (13 points, 12 rebounds); vs. Hinkley (23 points, 11 rebounds); vs. Vista PEAK (23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists); vs. Aurora Central (9 points, 4 steals)