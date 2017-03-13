A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Rangeview’s Angel Broadus

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail
ANGEL BROADUS
School: Rangeview High School
Year: Sophomore
Height: 5-foot-7
2016-17 averages: 12.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals per game
Season highlights: The Rangeview girls basketball team won another EMAC championship during the 2016-17 season with a group that demonstrated better team chemistry than in recent seasons despite continued success. The Raiders also earned a home playoff game and won it, making a pretty successful campaign for coach La Monte Weddle’s group. The drastic improvement of sophomore Angel Broadus was one of the most noticeable aspects of Rangeview’s season, as she was severalfold better in terms of scoring and rebounding and finished the season as one of only two Aurora players to average a double-double (Regis Jesuit’s Fran Belibi was the other). In the wake of some hard work in the offseason, Broadus quintupled her scoring average (from 4.3 to 12.9 points) and improved her rebounding five times (from 2.5 to 12.5 rebounds) per game. She was an All-EMAC second team selection. Cahill will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.
Broadus vs. Aurora teams: vs. Overland (13 points, 9 rebounds); vs. Eaglecrest (15 points, 11 rebounds); vs. Hinkley (17 points, 12 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (16 points, 14 rebounds); vs. Vista PEAK Prep (19 points, 14 rebounds); vs. Aurora Central (2 points, 13 rebounds)