A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Overland’s Lyric Thompson

Junior Lyric Thompson scored in double figures in 19 out of the Overland girls basketball team’s 24 games during the 2016-17 season. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

LYRIC THOMPSON



School: Overland High School

Year: Junior

Height: 5-foot-6

2016-17 averages: 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game

Season highlights: The Overland girls basketball team got off to a promising 4-1 start to the 2016-17 season, but the Trailblazers were unable to sustain that momentum throughout the entire season. Coach Wayne McDonald’s club still did well enough to win eight games — and came near 10 if not for losses by three and four points in Centennial League play — and earned their way into the Class 5A state playoffs. The play of junior Lyric Thompson certainly raised Overland’s level, as she returned from an injury that kept her out of most of her sophomore season to average a team-best 12.9 points per game. Thompson scored in double figures in 19 of the Trailblazers’ 24 games and also contributed 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. Thompson will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game

Thompson vs. Aurora teams: vs. Rangeview (9 points, 4 steals); vs. Smoky Hill (19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; 31 points, 7 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (10 points, 8 rebounds; 18 points, 5 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (12 points, 6 rebounds; 12 points; 5 rebounds); vs. Grandview (16 points, 5 rebounds; 13 points; 3 steals)