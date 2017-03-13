A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Overland’s Kailey Brown

Sophomore guard Kailey Brown really started to come into her own as a distributor, defender and scorer for the Overland girls basketball team in the 2016-17 season. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

KAILEY BROWN



School: Overland High School

Year: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-1

2016-17 averages: 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.8 assists per game

Season highlights: The Overland girls basketball team got off to a promising 4-1 start to the 2016-17 season, but the Trailblazers were unable to sustain that momentum throughout the entire season. Coach Wayne McDonald’s club still did well enough to win eight games — and came near 10 if not for losses by three and four points in Centennial League play — and earned their way into the Class 5A state playoffs. Returning point guard Kailey Brown felt a lot better about her approach to the game in her sophomore season, where she put lessons learned from last season into practice. Her scoring average dipped a bit from 10.5 to 9.2 points per game — in part because of the return to health of teammate Lyric Thompson — while her steals (2.9 spg) and assists (2.8 apg) averages both led the team as well. Brown will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Brown vs. Aurora teams: vs. Rangeview (12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals); vs. Eaglecrest (10 points, 4 rebounds; 13 points, 4 steals); vs. Smoky Hill (10 points, 7 assists, 5 steals; 13 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists); vs. Cherokee Trail (12 points, 3 steals; 14 points, 6 steals); vs. Grandview (2 points, 3 rebounds; 17 points, 6 assists)