A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Hinkley’s Jayquawn Thompson

As a senior, Jayquawn Thompson led the Hinkley boys basketball team in scoring in the 2016-17 season with an average of 18.8 points per game, the third-highest total among Aurora players. He will play for Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

JAYQUAWN THOMPSON



School: Hinkley High School

Year: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

2016-17 averages: 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 0.8 blocks per game

Hinkley senior Jayquawn Thompson. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season marked a significant upgrade in competition for the Hinkley boys basketball team, which scheduled a variety of the state’s best teams — including Class 5A Final Four teams George Washington and ThunderRidge — plus a variety of other programs used to postseason play. Coach Calvin Kelley challenged his Thunderbirds to rise to their competition and in general they did so, though a number of games got away (five losses by five or fewer points) that hurt the won-loss record. Generally speaking, Hinkley put up a fight each time on the floor and generally got a significant spark from senior guard Jayquawn Thompson, who rocketed from 4.3 points per game as a junior to 18.8 points per game this season, third-best among Aurora players. He scored in double figures in all 19 games he played in and tallied 20 or more points eight times, with a reliable 3-point and a willingness to attack the basket in his arsenal. Thompson improved statistically across the board on his way to making the All-EMAC second team, as he also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots per game. He will play on Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Thompson vs. Aurora teams: vs. Smoky Hill (10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals); vs. Regis Jesuit (18 points); vs. Gateway (17 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals); vs. Vista PEAK Prep (20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals); vs. Aurora Central (16 points)