A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Hinkley’s Dewayne Carter

In his third varsity season, junior Dewayne Carter finished second in scoring and third in rebounding for a Hinkley boys basketball team during a challenging 2016-17 season. He will play for Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

DEWAYNE CARTER



School: Hinkley High School

Year: Junior

Height: 5-foot-10

2016-17 averages: 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 steals per game

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season marked a significant upgrade in competition for the Hinkley boys basketball team, which scheduled a variety of the state’s best teams — including Class 5A Final Four teams George Washington and ThunderRidge — plus a variety of other programs used to postseason play. Coach Calvin Kelley challenged his Thunderbirds to rise to their competition and in general they did so, though a number of games got away (five losses by five or fewer points) that hurt the won-loss record. Generally speaking, Hinkley put up a fight each time on the floor and was especially tough when junior Dewayne Carter came ready to play. Carter improved in all the major statistical categories in his third varsity season, as he scored in double figures 10 times on his way to an average off 11.2 points, while he was the team’s second-leading rebounder from a guard position at 6.1 boards per contest and he also contributed 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Carter will play on Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Carter vs. Aurora teams: vs. Smoky Hill (15 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists); vs. Regis Jesuit (4 points, 6 rebounds); vs. Gateway (9 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals); vs. Vista PEAK Prep (4 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists); vs. Aurora Central (13 points, 8 rebounds)