A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Grandview’s Leilah Vigil

Junior Leilah Vigil joined the Grandview girls basketball team for the 2016-17 season and helped push the Wolves to the program’s first Class 5A state championship. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

LEILAH VIGIL



School: Grandview High School

Year: Junior

Height: 5-foot-10

2016-17 averages: 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals per game

Grandview junior Leilah Vigil. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season provided to be yet another step forward for the Grandview girls basketball team, which won the Class 5A state championship for the first time in program history after a decade of playing at a high level. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves had talent up and down the roster and a mix of experience and youth that combined on a team ranked in the top 10 in the country by several national publications. The transfer of junior Leilah Vigil provided the final ingredient to a championship mix, as the former Highlands Ranch standout added a presence and plenty of fire, especially in tense situations. Vigil — who played with the Falcons in the 5A final as a sophomore — proved to be a potent compliment to Michaela Onyenwere, as the All-Centennial League first teamer finished second on the team behind Onyenwere in both scoring (13.8 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg) and had seven double-doubles. Vigil will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game.

Vigil vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (7 points, 10 rebounds; 14 points, 4 steals); vs. Smoky Hill (15 points, 8 rebounds; 22 points, 9 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (10 points, 7 rebounds; 17 points, 13 rebounds); vs. Eaglecrest (16 points, 5 rebounds; 19 points, 6 rebounds); vs. Overland (14 points, 8 rebounds; 18 points, 8 rebounds)