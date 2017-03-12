A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Grandview’s Jaiden Galloway

Junior Jaiden Galloway had the ball in her hands quite a bit during the 2016-17 season for the Grandview girls basketball team, as she helped the Wolves win their first Class 5A state championship. She will play for Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

A-Town All-Stars Girls Game makes its debut March 18 at Cherokee Trail

JAIDEN GALLOWAY



School: Grandview High School

Year: Junior

Height: 5-foot-7

2016-17 averages: 8.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals per game

Grandview junior Jaiden Galloway. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Season highlights: The 2016-17 season provided to be yet another step forward for the Grandview girls basketball team, which won the Class 5A state championship for the first time in program history after a decade of playing at a high level. Coach Josh Ulitzky’s Wolves had talent up and down the roster and a mix of experience and youth that combined on a team ranked in the top 10 in the country by several national publications. Junior guard Jaiden Galloway may have been one of the most overlooked members of Grandview’s talented lineup, but her contributions were immeasurable. The Wolves’ pressure defense created a great deal of easy baskets — which is how they won every game played in Colorado by 10 or more points — and Galloway averaged 3 steals per game, while she also dished out a team-high 3.8 assists per game and scored 8.0 points per contest. She scored 29 points in Grandview’s Great8 win over Doherty. She will play on Team East in the inaugural A-Town All-Star Girls Game

Galloway vs. Aurora teams: vs. Regis Jesuit (10 points, 6 assists; 4 points, 2 steals); vs. Smoky Hill (10 points, 4 assists); vs. Cherokee Trail (8 points; 6 points); vs. Eaglecrest (3 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; 4 points, 4 steals); vs. Overland (8 points, 4 assists, 4 steals; 13 points, 4 assists, 3 steals)