A-Town All-Stars 2017 (Team East): Grandview’s Gaige Prim

Building off the momentum from his junior season, senior Gaige Prim became the only Aurora player to average a double-double during the 2016-17 season as a driving force behind the Grandview boys basketball team’s run to the Class 5A Great 8. He will play for Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game, scheduled for March 18, 2017, at Cherokee Trail High School. (Photo by Gabriel Christus/Aurora Sentinel)

Boys A-Town All-Star Game returns after strong debut

GAIGE PRIM

School: Grandview High School

Year: Senior

Height: 6-foot-8

2016-17 averages: 17.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 steals per game

Season highlights: Grandview proved that it had much more fortitude than in the recent past during the 2016-17 season, during which the Wolves lasted the longest among Aurora teams as an undefeated (10 games) and made a run at the Centennial League championship before coming in second to Eaglecrest. Coach Michael Rogers’ team got the program back to the Great 8 round of the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, where Grandview’s run ended in a controversial last-second loss to Rock Canyon. Senior Gaige Prim had a breakout junior season and got even better as a senior, asserting himself offensively and on the boards. The 6-foot-8 post player got good position down low and made use of it as he shot nearly 60 percent of the field and also 71 percent from the free throw line, a place he made his way to 153 times on the season. Prim’s 17.1 points per game scoring average was just a tick off fellow senior Lechaun Duhart’s team-leading mark, while he also pulled down 10.6 rebounds per contest as the only Aurora player to average a double-double on the season. Add in 2.3 assist, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game and the All-Centennial League first team performer had a major impact on each and every game. Prim — who played in the A-Town All-Star Game last season — will play on Team East in the second A-Town All-Star Boys Game.

Prim vs. Aurora teams: vs. Rangeview (15 points, 6 rebounds); vs. Smoky Hill (31 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks; 18 points, 10 rebounds); vs. Cherokee Trail (17 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks; 26 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks); vs. Overland (13 points, 8 rebounds; 16 points, 9 rebounds); vs. Eaglecrest (9 points, 14 rebounds; 4 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists)