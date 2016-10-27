AP source: Broncos’ C.J. Anderson undergoing surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Broncos running back C.J. Anderson will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Thursday and that the extent of the damage will determine how long he’s out.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t addressed specifics of Anderson’s knee injury while awaiting medical reports.

Earlier Thursday, Anderson disputed a report that he had told people close to him that he was done for the season.

Anderson was injured on an 11-yard run Monday night against Houston but returned to the game and ran 14 more times for 84 yards and a TD, finishing with 107 yards in his best performance of the season.

