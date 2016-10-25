GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Full replay of the A-Town Game of the Week prep football contest — Overland vs. Smoky Hill — played on Oct. 21, 2016, at Stutler Bowl. Jaion Colbert rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns and Donavan Carver had two scores in the Trailblazers’ 42-24 win over the Buffaloes to claim the Wagon Wheel traveling trophy. The replay is brought to you courtesy of the Aurora Sentinel and StreamItSports, Marty Cesario on the call:

