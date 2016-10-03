AURORA | Full replay of the A-Town Game of the Week prep football contest — Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview — played on Sept. 29, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. Grandview posted an outstanding all-around effort with its first defensive shutout, a special teams score from Luke Laflam and two touchdowns from quarterback Gunnar Lamphere. Game recap, here. Photo gallery, here. The replay is brought to you courtesy of our sponsor, Jeffery B Jewelers (24112 E. Orchard Road, Aurora CO 80016), the Aurora Sentinel and StreamItSports, Cory Lopez on the call:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel