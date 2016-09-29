A-Town Game of the Week: Grandview does it all in thorough 24-0 victory over Cherokee Trail

Grandview wide receiver Gunnar Gentry, center, cuts back against a pair of Cherokee Trail defenders during the second quarter of the Wolves’ 24-0 win over the Cougars in the A-Town Game of the Week on Sept. 29, 2016, at Legacy Stadium. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | Not every football game is won by dominance in all three phases of the game, but Grandview found that formula Thursday night to win the A-Town Game of the Week.

Coach John Schultz’s Wolves scored a special teams touchdown on Luke Laflam’s blocked punt recovery in the end zone, notched its first shutout of the season as a defense and got two rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Gunnar Lamphere in a 24-0 victory over rival Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium.

Grandview topped Cherokee Trail for the third straight meeting between the teams and improved to 4-1, while the Cougars dropped to 2-3.

Grandview 24, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview 0 10 7 7 — 24

Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING

Second quarter

Grandview — Gunnar Lamphere 11 yard run (Ben Montgomery kick)

Grandview — Montgomery 34 yard field goal

Third quarter

Grandview — Luke Laflam blocked punt recovery in end zone (Montgomery kick)

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Lamphere 1 yard run (Montgomery kick)