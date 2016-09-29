A-Town Game of the Week: Grandview does it all in thorough 24-0 victory over Cherokee Trail

AURORA | Not every football game is won by dominance in all three phases of the game, but Grandview found that formula Thursday night to win the A-Town Game of the Week.
Coach John Schultz’s Wolves scored a special teams touchdown on Luke Laflam’s blocked punt recovery in the end zone, notched its first shutout of the season as a defense and got two rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Gunnar Lamphere in a 24-0 victory over rival Cherokee Trail at Legacy Stadium.
Grandview topped Cherokee Trail for the third straight meeting between the teams and improved to 4-1, while the Cougars dropped to 2-3.
Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Aurora Prep Sentinel
Grandview 24, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by quarters:
Grandview 0 10 7 7 — 24
Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING
Second quarter
Grandview — Gunnar Lamphere 11 yard run (Ben Montgomery kick)
Grandview — Montgomery 34 yard field goal
Third quarter
Grandview — Luke Laflam blocked punt recovery in end zone (Montgomery kick)
Fourth quarter
Grandview — Lamphere 1 yard run (Montgomery kick)