A-Town Game of the Week: Overland can’t keep up with Arapahoe in frigid 35-14 loss

Overland junior Jaion Colbert looks for an opening between two Arapahoe defenders during the second quarter of the Trailblazers’ 35-7 loss to the Warriors in the A-Town Game of the Week on Oct. 6, 2016, at Stutler Bowl. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Aurora Sentinel)

AURORA | The Overland football team made a couple of big plays Thursday night in its Mount Massive League opener against Arapahoe.

The Warriors’ physical, methodical attack proved too much for the Trailblazers, however, in a 35-14 victory at chilly Stutler Bowl in the A-Town Game of the Week.

Junior running back Donovan Carver had a long touchdown run and sophomore linebacker Javon Thermidor returned a fumble 84 yards for a score for coach Seth Replogle’s Overland team, which remains looking for its first win of the season.

In the first meeting between the two programs on the football field since 2010, Arapahoe (3-3) built a 14-0 lead in the opening quarter and threatened to pull away until Carver broke off a 78-yard touchdown run late in the period to make it 14-7.

The Warriors went into the break with a 21-7 advantage and upped it to a 21-point edge on Alex Smith’s short touchdown run as the lone score of the third quarter.

With Arapahoe threatening again in the fourth quarter, Overland sophomore DJ Reid blitzed Warriors’ quarterback Kevin Lukasiewicz and hit him from behind, popping the ball into the air. Thermidor snared it and raced the length of the field to pull the Trailblazers within two touchdowns.

Smith scored again on Arapahoe’s subsequent possession to secure the result.

Overland pays a visit to Boulder at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Christian Recht Field in a matchup of 0-6 teams.

ARAPAHOE 35, OVERLAND 14

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 21 0 7 7 — 35

Overland 7 0 0 7 — 14